Sun, 08 April 2018 at 5:30 pm

Sam Smith Brings Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to O2 Concert

Sam Smith Brings Boyfriend Brandon Flynn to O2 Concert

Sam Smith heads to catch a boat to the O2 Arena on Saturday (April 7) in London, England.

The “Pray” singer wore a maroon trench coat and carried a hot drink as he made his way to his the venue ahead of his concert.

That day, Sam shared a photo with his boyfriend Brandon Flynn with huge smiles on their faces.

“en route x @flynnagin11,” he captioned the photo. So cute!

“NIGHT 2 at the O2 arena. I’m so fu–ing emotional. Thank you all so much for coming out,” he wrote after the show. Sam has four shows at the O2, the last one being Tuesday (April 10).

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Brandon Flynn, Sam Smith

