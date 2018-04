Sandra Oh Brings 'Killing Eve' To First Cannes International Series Festival

Sandra Oh is a vision while attending a screening of her new show Killing Eve at the 2018 Cannes International Series Festival on Sunday (April 8) in Cannes, France.

The 46-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star was joined by her co-star Jodie Comer, as well as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, French Minister of Culture and Communications Fleur Pellerin and husband Laurent OllĂ©on, managing director of the festival Benoit Louvet, and festival artistic director Albin Lewi.

Killing Eve, which has already been picked up for a second season, premieres TONIGHT (April 8) at 8 PM ET on BBC America.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Hellessy suit and Sophia Webster shoes.