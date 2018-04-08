Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 7:46 pm

Sandra Oh Brings 'Killing Eve' To First Cannes International Series Festival

Sandra Oh Brings 'Killing Eve' To First Cannes International Series Festival

Sandra Oh is a vision while attending a screening of her new show Killing Eve at the 2018 Cannes International Series Festival on Sunday (April 8) in Cannes, France.

The 46-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star was joined by her co-star Jodie Comer, as well as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, French Minister of Culture and Communications Fleur Pellerin and husband Laurent Olléon, managing director of the festival Benoit Louvet, and festival artistic director Albin Lewi.

Killing Eve, which has already been picked up for a second season, premieres TONIGHT (April 8) at 8 PM ET on BBC America.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Hellessy suit and Sophia Webster shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 01
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 02
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 03
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 04
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 05
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 06
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 07
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 08
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 09
sandra oh brings killing eve to cannes series festival 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr