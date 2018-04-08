Sandra Oh Brings 'Killing Eve' To First Cannes International Series Festival

Sandra Oh is a vision while attending a screening of her new show Killing Eve at the 2018 Cannes International Series Festival on Sunday (April 8) in Cannes, France.

The 46-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy star was joined by her co-star Jodie Comer, as well as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, French Minister of Culture and Communications Fleur Pellerin and husband Laurent Olléon, managing director of the festival Benoit Louvet, and festival artistic director Albin Lewi.

Killing Eve, which has already been picked up for a second season, premieres TONIGHT (April 8) at 8 PM ET on BBC America.

FYI: Phoebe is wearing a Hellessy suit and Sophia Webster shoes.