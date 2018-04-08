Top Stories
Sun, 08 April 2018 at 10:25 am

Sarah Jessica Parker Meets Fans & Works the Floor at Bloomingdale's!

Sarah Jessica Parker meets fans at the New Bloomingdale’s 59th Street Shoe Floor on Saturday morning (April 7) in New York City.

The actress and designer posted about the event on her Instagram page.

“The brand new @bloomingdales shoe floor is officially open for business at 59th/Lex and I’m heading there Saturday 4/7 around 10:45am to celebrate,” SJP wrote. “I’ll be working the floor (the 5th floor, that is!) and hopefully helping many of you into some new @sjpcollection styles, including our 100% Bloomingdale’s ​newspaper print Fawn. She’s black and white and causing quite the stir uptown.”
