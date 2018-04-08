Top Stories
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Start Weekend With Lunch Date

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Start Weekend With Lunch Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie head back to their car after getting lunch on Saturday (April 7) in Calabasas, Calif.

The couple stopped by Sugarfish for a sushi meal.

Earlier in the week, Scott reportedly bought a new house in Hidden Hills, which comes with a huge pool, jacuzzi and waterfall. It’s also right down the street from the Jenner‘s house from the first few seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Scott and Sofia have been spending the week back in LA after taking a trip to Mexico with his three kids and their puppy.
