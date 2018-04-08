'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Debuts New Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here!

The exciting visual dropped on Sunday (April 8), along with a new poster.

Here’s a plot summary: through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The Ron Howard-directed film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany.

The movie hits theaters on May 25. Watch the trailer below!