Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 9:04 pm

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Debuts New Poster & Trailer - Watch Now!

The new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story is here!

The exciting visual dropped on Sunday (April 8), along with a new poster.

Here’s a plot summary: through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

The Ron Howard-directed film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo and Paul Bettany.

The movie hits theaters on May 25. Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Walt Disney Studios
