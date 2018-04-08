The Weeknd Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 With 'My Dear Melancholy'!
The Weeknd‘s just done it again!
The “Call Out My Name” crooner just notched his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as of this week with My Dear Melancholy, the chart company reported on Sunday (April 8).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd
The album earned 169,999 equivalent album units, with 68,000 of those being traditional album sales.
The Weeknd previously hit No. 1 with 2016′s Starboy and 2015′s Beauty Behind The Madness.
The album also logged the largest week for a R&B album in over a year – when The Weeknd‘s own Starboy debuted with 209,000 units. It’s also the highest sales week for an R&B album in nearly a year, following Mary J. Blige‘s Strength of a Woman, which pushed 72,000 copies back in May of 2017.
It’s also the shortest album, based on track count, to hit No. 1 in nearly eight years since Glee: The Music, Journey to Regionals in 2010!
Check out the full Top 10 below.
1. The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
2. Rich The Kid, The World Is Yours
3. XXXTentacion, ?
4. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour
5. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack
6. Black Panther: The Album
7. Migos, Culture II
8. Post Malone, Stoney
9. Ed Sheeran, ÷
10. Logic, Bobby Tarantino II