The Weeknd Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 With 'My Dear Melancholy'!

The Weeknd‘s just done it again!

The “Call Out My Name” crooner just notched his third consecutive No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as of this week with My Dear Melancholy, the chart company reported on Sunday (April 8).

The album earned 169,999 equivalent album units, with 68,000 of those being traditional album sales.

The Weeknd previously hit No. 1 with 2016′s Starboy and 2015′s Beauty Behind The Madness.

The album also logged the largest week for a R&B album in over a year – when The Weeknd‘s own Starboy debuted with 209,000 units. It’s also the highest sales week for an R&B album in nearly a year, following Mary J. Blige‘s Strength of a Woman, which pushed 72,000 copies back in May of 2017.

It’s also the shortest album, based on track count, to hit No. 1 in nearly eight years since Glee: The Music, Journey to Regionals in 2010!

Check out the full Top 10 below.

1. The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

2. Rich The Kid, The World Is Yours

3. XXXTentacion, ?

4. Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

5. The Greatest Showman Soundtrack

6. Black Panther: The Album

7. Migos, Culture II

8. Post Malone, Stoney

9. Ed Sheeran, ÷

10. Logic, Bobby Tarantino II