This 'Outlander' Season 3 Gag Reel Will Definitely Make You Laugh!

The Outlander season three gag reel is too funny, and is definitely going to make you Sassenachs laugh out loud!

The season three gag reel features some very choice curse words, laughter, line flubs, and more.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in the third season of the Starz show, with Tobias Menzies, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and more featured as well in the ET acquired video.

The cast of Outlander is hard at work on season four and we’re hoping it debuts this summer!

Watch the gag reel below…