Tina Fey & Husband Jeff Richmond Get Lots of Friendly Support at 'Mean Girls' Broadway Opening!

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond snap a photo together at the opening night of Mean Girls on Broadway on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress wrote the book for the show, while Jeff wrote the music.

Also in attendance were Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, JJ Totah, Busy Philipps, Kate McKinnon, Emma Thompson, Diane Sawyer, and Jerry Seinfeld, with wife Jessica and daughter Sascha.

Mean Girls is opening to rave reviews from critics. Be sure to head to MeanGirlsonBroadway.com to get your tickets!

FYI: Tina is wearing custom Gabriela Hearst with David Webb jewelry. Busy is wearing an A.L.C. blazer and blouse, Re/done jeans, and Salvador Freda shoes. Ellie is wearing a Vivetta dress and Schutz shoes.