Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Sun, 08 April 2018 at 9:46 pm

Tina Fey & Husband Jeff Richmond Get Lots of Friendly Support at 'Mean Girls' Broadway Opening!

Tina Fey & Husband Jeff Richmond Get Lots of Friendly Support at 'Mean Girls' Broadway Opening!

Tina Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond snap a photo together at the opening night of Mean Girls on Broadway on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress wrote the book for the show, while Jeff wrote the music.

Also in attendance were Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, JJ Totah, Busy Philipps, Kate McKinnon, Emma Thompson, Diane Sawyer, and Jerry Seinfeld, with wife Jessica and daughter Sascha.

Mean Girls is opening to rave reviews from critics. Be sure to head to MeanGirlsonBroadway.com to get your tickets!

FYI: Tina is wearing custom Gabriela Hearst with David Webb jewelry. Busy is wearing an A.L.C. blazer and blouse, Re/done jeans, and Salvador Freda shoes. Ellie is wearing a Vivetta dress and Schutz shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 01
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 02
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 03
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 04
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 05
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 06
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 07
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 08
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 09
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 10
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 11
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 12
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 13
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 14
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 15
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 16
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 17
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 18
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 19
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 20
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 21
tina fey jeff richmond get lots of friendly support at mean girls 22

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Busy Philipps, Diane Sawyer, Ellie Kemper, Emma Thompson, Glenn Close, Hilaria Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Jeff Richmond, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, JJ Totah, Kate McKinnon, Lorne Michaels, Martin Short, mean girls, Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr