Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan & Benedict Cumberbatch Participate in 'Avengers' Fan Event!

The Marvel guys have arrived for the Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event!

Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, and Benedict Cumberbatch were all in attendance at the event, held at Television Studios White City on Sunday (April 8) in London, England.

Also seen at the event were Benedict‘s wife Sophie Hunter, and actor Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27 and is tracking for a huge debut. Be sure to check out the movie when it hits theaters!