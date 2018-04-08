Top Stories
When Is Kate Middleton's Due Date? Here's When She's Supposed to Give Birth!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is currently pregnant with her third child with Prince William.

The Palace previously announced that the 36-year-old royal was due in April, but did not give more specific details.

Well, royal expert and journalist Emily Andrews went on the ITV show Lorraine earlier this week and apparently had the scoop on when she’s due. “Kate is due on St George’s Day which is the 23rd of April,” she said (via Elle UK).

This statement has not been confirmed by the Palace, and Duchess Kate could go into labor earlier or later than that date.

The couple are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
