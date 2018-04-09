Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 5:40 pm

Amal Clooney Shows Her Elegant Style on the Way to Work!

Amal Clooney Shows Her Elegant Style on the Way to Work!

Amal Clooney showed off yet another incredible outfit while heading to work today!

The 40-year-old international law and human rights activist was spotted on her way to teach a class at Columbia Law School on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amal Clooney

Amal kept it simple but chic in a little black dress and trench coat, paired with snake-print pumps and a black handbag.

Amal has been keeping busy recently while teaching her class and taking on a high profile cast about jailed journalists in Myanmar.

FYI: Amal is carrying a Michael Kors purse.
