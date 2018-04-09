Amal Clooney Shows Her Elegant Style on the Way to Work!

Amal Clooney showed off yet another incredible outfit while heading to work today!

The 40-year-old international law and human rights activist was spotted on her way to teach a class at Columbia Law School on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

Amal kept it simple but chic in a little black dress and trench coat, paired with snake-print pumps and a black handbag.

Amal has been keeping busy recently while teaching her class and taking on a high profile cast about jailed journalists in Myanmar.

FYI: Amal is carrying a Michael Kors purse.