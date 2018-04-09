Amber Heard Donates Johnny Depp Divorce Settlement Money to Children's Hospital

Amber Heard kept her promise about donating her Johnny Depp divorce settlement money to charity!

Back in 2016, the 31-year-old actress said that she would split the $7 million divorce settlement between two charities – American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

It looks like Amber kept her word because she was recently thanked by the Children’s Hospital for her generous donation.

On the CHLA’s annual report from 2017, it lists “Ms. Amber Heard” on the list of “Honor Roll of Donors” for a contribution between $1 million and $5 million.

“We are honored to acknowledge our extraordinary donors for their generosity during fiscal year 2017. On behalf of all the children and families whose lives you have impacted, and everyone at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, we offer our sincere thanks,” the hospital wrote on the report.

We’re happy to hear Amber‘s incredible donation will help so many people!