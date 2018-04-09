'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

American Idol contestants teamed up with the pros this week but unfortunately some contestants were just sent home.

Half of the Top 24 got to showcase their vocal talents but only seven contestants advanced to the next round.

The judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – selected the best 4 men and the best 3 women to advance.

Next week, the members of the Top 24 who have not yet performed will take the stage.

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday and Mondays at 8 PM on ABC. Live shows are set to begin on April 22nd.

Click through the slideshow to find out who will be advancing to the Top 14…