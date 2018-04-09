Ariana Grande Sets Release Date for First Single From New Album!

Ariana Grande‘s new music is dropping later this month!

The 24-year-old “Side to Side” singer is releasing the first single from her new album on April 27, Variety reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

She has collaborated with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha, and Pharrell Williams on the project.

It is reportedly very personal and inspired by her experiences from the past two years, including the tragic bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, last May 22.

Ariana has kept a fairly low profile since wrapping up her Dangerous Woman tour in September, following her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert. She also performed “Be Alright” at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. last month, and at a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, in September.

Listen to a teaser of Ariana‘s new music here!