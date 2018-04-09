Bachelor Winter Games' Dean Unglert & Lesley Murphy Split, She Breaks Silence After the Breakup

It was revealed that The Bachelor Winter Games stars Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert broke up over the weekend, and now, she’s breaking her silence with a lengthy Instagram post.

“It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming (✈️🏖🏕) without giving you an explanation – and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days,” she posted.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before. Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves. Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready,” Lesley added. “Out with the old, in with the ᴛʀᴜᴇ. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season🌱🌸🌻🌷Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

Lesley and Dean began dating on the February 2018 show, and in the finale, he gave her a key to his home.