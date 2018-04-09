Bella Hadid Switches Up Style with Gingham Dress & Sheer Socks

Bella Hadid waves to the crowd outside of the TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique after attending the store’s opening ceremony on Monday (April 9) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 21-year-old model showed off her chic style in a gingham dress with sheer socks and suede shoes. She skipped out on the tiny sunglasses that have started to become part of her signature look.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

“thank you for this amazing experience @tagheuer beautiful tea ceremony with the absolutely major @amixxamiaya 💖✨🌸🍵,” Bella posted on Instagram.