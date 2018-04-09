Bella Hadid Switches Up Style with Gingham Dress & Sheer Socks

Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 7:10 pm

Bella Hadid waves to the crowd outside of the TAG Heuer Ginza Boutique after attending the store’s opening ceremony on Monday (April 9) in Tokyo, Japan.

The 21-year-old model showed off her chic style in a gingham dress with sheer socks and suede shoes. She skipped out on the tiny sunglasses that have started to become part of her signature look.

“thank you for this amazing experience @tagheuer beautiful tea ceremony with the absolutely major @amixxamiaya 💖✨🌸🍵,” Bella posted on Instagram.
