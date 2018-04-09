Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Trevor Engelson

Bethenny Frankel says she once went out with Meghan Markle‘s ex husband, Trevor Engelson.

“I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” Bethenny said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. “So, I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out and [I] ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in LA.”

“He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits,” she continued. “Six months later. I’m like, ‘Holy sh-t, your ex is going to be a princess!”

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together,” she added about forming a business relationship with Trevor. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But, I don’t know. There’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle‘s ex.”

If you don’t know, Meghan and Trevor were married for less than two years and were divorced in 2013.