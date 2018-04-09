Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 11:30 am

Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Trevor Engelson

Bethenny Frankel Reveals She Dated Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Trevor Engelson

Bethenny Frankel says she once went out with Meghan Markle‘s ex husband, Trevor Engelson.

“I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” Bethenny said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. “So, I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out and [I] ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in LA.”

“He told me that he was married before. He’s divorced. He was married to this girl named Meghan Markle from the TV show Suits,” she continued. “Six months later. I’m like, ‘Holy sh-t, your ex is going to be a princess!”

“He pitched me a TV show idea to produce together about a bunch of businesswomen, which I think we are going to do together,” she added about forming a business relationship with Trevor. “We bypassed the romantics and went into the business. But, I don’t know. There’s something there. There’s something salacious about doing a TV project with Meghan Markle‘s ex.”

If you don’t know, Meghan and Trevor were married for less than two years and were divorced in 2013.
Just Jared on Facebook
bethenny frankel dated meghan markles ex 01

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Getty
Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr