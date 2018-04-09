Broadway's 'Mean Girls' Is Now Open - Watch a Sneak Peek!

Top Stories
The new Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the beloved movie of the same name, is officially open and the reviews are in!

The performances by leading ladies Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), Kate Rockwell (Karen), and Ashley Park (Gretchen) are getting positive notices and Tina Fey‘s book is getting acclaim for the updated version of her story.

The musical features music by Tina‘s husband Jeff Richmond and Legally Blonde the Musical‘s Nell Benjamin. Casey Nicholaw, the Tony-Award winning director of The Book of Mormon, directed the show!

You can watch a sneak peek preview below and check out production photos in the gallery!
mean girls broadway photos 01
mean girls broadway photos 02
mean girls broadway photos 03
mean girls broadway photos 04
mean girls broadway photos 05
mean girls broadway photos 06
mean girls broadway photos 07
mean girls broadway photos 08
mean girls broadway photos 09
mean girls broadway photos 10
mean girls broadway photos 11
mean girls broadway photos 12

Photos: Joan Marcus
