Broadway's 'Mean Girls' Is Now Open - Watch a Sneak Peek!

The new Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on the beloved movie of the same name, is officially open and the reviews are in!

The performances by leading ladies Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), Kate Rockwell (Karen), and Ashley Park (Gretchen) are getting positive notices and Tina Fey‘s book is getting acclaim for the updated version of her story.

The musical features music by Tina‘s husband Jeff Richmond and Legally Blonde the Musical‘s Nell Benjamin. Casey Nicholaw, the Tony-Award winning director of The Book of Mormon, directed the show!

You can watch a sneak peek preview below and check out production photos in the gallery!