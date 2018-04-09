Top Stories
Bryan Cranston, Imogen Poots, Michael Sheen & More Step Out for Olivier Awards 2018!

Bryan Cranston, Imogen Poots, Michael Sheen & More Step Out for Olivier Awards 2018!

Bryan Cranston hits the stage to accept his award during the 2018 Olivier Awards with Mastercard held at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (April 8) in London, England.

The 62-year-old actor took home the award for Best Actor for his role in Network at National Theatre – Lyttelton. “The idea that older white men are controlling the world and having free reign is over,” Bryan joked while accepting the award.

“Invisible of gender, of sexual preference, of colour, let’s build it up with mutual respect of everyone,” Bryan added. “Right now it’s muddy, it’s tough, but there’s hope in that.”

Also in attendance at the award ceremony were Cuba Gooding Jr, Michael Sheen, Imogen Poots, Alfred Enoch, Andy Karl, Alexandra Burke, Andrew Scott, Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Credit: John Phillips, Jeff Spicer; Photos: Getty
