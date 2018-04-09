Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 3:15 pm

Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Equal Pay & the Challenges of Negotiation

Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Equal Pay & the Challenges of Negotiation

Bryce Dallas Howard is on the cover of Redbook‘s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 17.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag:

On the ‘astronomically different’ pay between male and female celebs and how even her dad Ron Howard was shocked: “I’m not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house— in fact, we just downsized. I know that we’re privileged; we don’t have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills. But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is. What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid. And for women of color, it’s a hundred times worse. Even my dad [Director Ron Howard] has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry. You’re told that it’s important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that’s not as important. That’s 20% out of your paycheck rather than 10%.”

On swapping her infamous heels for boots in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: “The first film for me was so much more challenging, but I didn’t realize it until I had boots on! Claire’s a girl who can totally sprint in heels, but maximum effort in boots is much easier….I can do it, but do I want to?”

On being inspired by #TimesUp, and asking for what she’s worth: “I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past. I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities. I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

For more from Bryce, visit RedbookMag.com.
Credit: Yu Tsai/Redbook
