Carrie Underwood to Return to Spotlight, Will Perform New Single on ACM Awards 2018!

Carrie Underwood is back!

The 35-year-old entertainer will perform her soon-to-be-released upcoming single live for the first time on Sunday (April 15) during the 2018 ACM Awards.

This will be Carrie‘s first public appearance since she took a bad fall at her home and needed over 40 stitches in her face.

Stay tuned for the audio from Carrie‘s upcoming single – it should be released soon! And be sure to check out the full list of ACM Awards nominations.

