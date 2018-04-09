Top Stories
Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 9:41 am

Carrie Underwood to Return to Spotlight, Will Perform New Single on ACM Awards 2018!

Carrie Underwood is back!

The 35-year-old entertainer will perform her soon-to-be-released upcoming single live for the first time on Sunday (April 15) during the 2018 ACM Awards.

This will be Carrie‘s first public appearance since she took a bad fall at her home and needed over 40 stitches in her face.

Stay tuned for the audio from Carrie‘s upcoming single – it should be released soon! And be sure to check out the full list of ACM Awards nominations.

Just Jared will be live blogging the ACM Awards, so stay tuned.
