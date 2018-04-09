Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:39 pm

Catherine Zeta Jones Brings Daughter Carys to Dolce&Gabbana Fashion Show!

Catherine Zeta Jones Brings Daughter Carys to Dolce&Gabbana Fashion Show!

Catherine Zeta Jones poses for a photo with her 14-year-old daughter Carys Douglas while attending the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show on Sunday night (April 8) at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Carys is becoming a young fashion darling and has been accompanying her mom to fashion events throughout the past couple years!

Also in attendance at the show were Diane Kruger, Jamie Foxx, Dakota Fanning, and Isabella Rossellini.

“Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited,” Catherine captioned the below video on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 01
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 02
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 03
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 04
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 05.
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 06
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 07
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 08
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 09
catherine zeta jones daughter carys dolce gabbana show 10

Credit: Images courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Carys Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Celebrity Babies, Diane Kruger, Fashion, isabella rossellini, Jamie Foxx

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr