Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:23 pm
Colton Haynes Returning to 'Arrow' as Series Regular!
Colton Haynes is returning to Arrow for season 7!
The 29-year-old actor will reprise his role of Roy for the upcoming new episodes, and will be billed as a series regular, THR reports.
“I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family,” Colton said in a statement.
If you don’t know, Colton left the show in the third season. He appeared in seasons one through three.
Colton returned as Roy in a couple of recent episodes, just as Willa Holland exited the series.
Arrow, Colton Haynes, Television
