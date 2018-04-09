Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:23 pm

Colton Haynes Returning to 'Arrow' as Series Regular!

Colton Haynes is returning to Arrow for season 7!

The 29-year-old actor will reprise his role of Roy for the upcoming new episodes, and will be billed as a series regular, THR reports.

“I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family,” Colton said in a statement.

If you don’t know, Colton left the show in the third season. He appeared in seasons one through three.

Colton returned as Roy in a couple of recent episodes, just as Willa Holland exited the series.
