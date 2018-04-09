Top Stories
'Cosby Show' Actress Arrested for Topless Protest at Cosby Trial

'Cosby Show' Actress Arrested for Topless Protest at Cosby Trial

Nicolle Rochelle, a former Cosby Show actress, was arrested for disorderly conduct after going topless during a protest outside of Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault retrial.

The 39-year-old actress was arrested as Cosby arrived for court at around 8:35am on Monday morning (April 9) in Pennsylvania.

Rochelle wrote the words “Women’s Lives Matter” on her chest and she had the names of some of Cosby‘s accusers written on her body. She appeared in four episodes of The Cosby Show between 1990 and 1992 under the named Nicole Leach.

The Montgomery Country District Attorney’s Office says that Rochelle was “charged with summary Disorderly Conduct, Title 18, Section 5503(A4), which is defined as ‘the intent to cause a public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm or recklessly creating a risk thereof.’” She faces a fine if convicted of the charges.
Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
