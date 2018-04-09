Dakota Fanning & Nick Jonas Attend Dolce Shows in NYC!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 1:29 pm

There were two Dolce&Gabbana fashion shows in New York City this weekend and Dakota Fanning and Nick Jonas were among the stars who attended them!

Dakota looked cute in a pink, studded dress while attending the brand’s Alta Moda show at the Metropolitan Opera House on Sunday night (April 8). She sat in the front row next to Jamie Foxx during the event.

The night before, Nick was dapper in his tuxedo while attending the Alta Sartoria show at the historic Rainbow Room. It was a late night event that began at 10pm!
Credit: Images courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
