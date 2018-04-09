'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

The cast for Dancing with the Stars is set to be revealed in just a few days, and we have the scoop on which celebs may be competing this season!

This season, dubbed Dancing With The Stars: Athletes, will see an entire cast of sports celebs competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. In addition, in a departure from previous seasons, this round will only last four weeks.

Season 26 will kick off on Monday (April 30) on ABC ahead of American Idol. The cast will be revealed on Friday (April 13) on Good Morning America.

Click through the slideshow to see who is rumored to be competing on Dancing with the Stars this season…