David Schwimmer on #MeToo: There Needs to Be a Spectrum of Bad Behavior

David Schwimmer is sharing his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, how he believes a spectrum of bad behavior should be recognized, and how men can join the conversation.

The 51-year-old former Friends actor is one of several male stars in Hollywood who teamed up to start the “Ask More of Him” campaign to support survivors of harassment and abuse and demand more accountability from men.

“Real change, real reform, is difficult right now because most men are not going to come to the table when every word spoken is scrutinized and could result in them being pilloried,” David told Esquire. “Men have to recognize that for a long time our opinions have dominated. We should expect criticism, but it should be responsible.”

“What we need is to allow for context, and to recognize a spectrum of bad behavior,” he added. “At the moment, because of the current climate, Al Franken is being lumped in with the Harvey Weinsteins of the world. This is a terrible— and horrifying—mistake. I am not excusing any individual’s inappropriate or criminal behavior here, just pointing out that there is a difference between these two men and their actions—and that difference is critical.”

Franken was accused of forcibly kissing and groping a woman during a comedy sketch that he wrote and performed during a USO show. Weinstein has been accused of rape by several women and other forms of sexual misconduct by many others.

Matt Damon made similar comments about a spectrum of behavior and was slammed by many people for what he said.