Mon, 09 April 2018 at 11:57 pm

Diane Kruger Looks Pretty in Pink While Stepping Out in NYC

Diane Kruger Looks Pretty in Pink While Stepping Out in NYC

Diane Kruger put her chic style on display while out and about in the Big Apple today!

The 41-year-old In the Fade actress was spotted sipping on a juice while taking a stroll on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

She rocked a long light pink coat, white sweater, ripped light blue jeans, strappy black booties, and a black newsboy cap.

Diane finished off her look with white-rimmed sunglasses and a pink bag.

The night before, she attended the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show at the Metropolitan Opera House.

ICYMI, check out photos of Diane and boyfriend Norman Reedus going apartment hunting together in February.
