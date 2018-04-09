Diane Kruger Looks Pretty in Pink While Stepping Out in NYC

Diane Kruger put her chic style on display while out and about in the Big Apple today!

The 41-year-old In the Fade actress was spotted sipping on a juice while taking a stroll on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

She rocked a long light pink coat, white sweater, ripped light blue jeans, strappy black booties, and a black newsboy cap.

Diane finished off her look with white-rimmed sunglasses and a pink bag.

The night before, she attended the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show at the Metropolitan Opera House.

