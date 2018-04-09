Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby with Offset?

It seems as if Cardi B‘s sister, Hennessy Carolina, may have revealed the sex of her first child with Offset.

Hennessy Carolina posted a message to Cardi B on Instagram which originally read, “Every time I use to see the adorable baby pictures of you, I use to wish I was older than you so that I would’ve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! And NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

Later, she changed the word “her” to “ur baby” in the Instagram caption. So, some fans are now thinking that the baby is a girl!

Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy during her SNL performance this weekend.

Also pictured: Cardi B arriving for a promo appearance on Monday (April 9) in New York City.