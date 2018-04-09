Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 10:25 am

Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby with Offset?

Did Cardi B's Sister Accidentally Reveal Sex of Her Baby with Offset?

It seems as if Cardi B‘s sister, Hennessy Carolina, may have revealed the sex of her first child with Offset.

Hennessy Carolina posted a message to Cardi B on Instagram which originally read, “Every time I use to see the adorable baby pictures of you, I use to wish I was older than you so that I would’ve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! And NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give her all the kisses and hugs!”

Later, she changed the word “her” to “ur baby” in the Instagram caption. So, some fans are now thinking that the baby is a girl!

Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy during her SNL performance this weekend.

Also pictured: Cardi B arriving for a promo appearance on Monday (April 9) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
cardi b emerges after pregnancy 01
cardi b emerges after pregnancy 02
cardi b emerges after pregnancy 03
cardi b emerges after pregnancy 04

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Cardi B, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr