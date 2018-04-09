Diego Boneta Eyed for 'Terminator' Reboot!

Diego Boneta, who starred in Scream Queens and Rock of Ages, is in negotiations to star in the new Terminator reboot.

It’s unclear what role Diego will be playing in the reboot, but his part is said to be that of a human and not a robot, THR reports.

Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are both returning for the series, with Mackenzie Davis a new addition to the cast.

The movie will hit theaters on November 22, 2019. No plot details have become immediately available just yet but stay tuned.