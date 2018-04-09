Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 2:48 pm

Downton Abbey's Lily James & Jessica Brown Findlay Reunite to Premiere Their New Movie!

Downton Abbey's Lily James & Jessica Brown Findlay Reunite to Premiere Their New Movie!

Lily James and Jessica Brown Findlay walk the red carpet together at the premiere of their new movie The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society on Monday (April 9) at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England.

The co-stars previously worked together on the beloved series Downton Abbey!

Lily and Jessica were joined at the premiere by Michiel Huisman, Glen Powell, and Tom Courtenay, who also appear in the new film. It will be released in the UK on April 20, but the movie does not yet have a U.S. release date.

30+ pictures inside from the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 01
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 02
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 03
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 04
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 05
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 06
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 07
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 08
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 09
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 10
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 11
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 12
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 13
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 14
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 15
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 16
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 17
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 18
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 19
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 20
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 21
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 22
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 23
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 24
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 25
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 26
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 27
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 28
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 29
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 30
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 31
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 32
lily james jessica brown findlay premiere 33

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Glen Powell, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lily James, Michiel Huisman, Tom Courtenay

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr