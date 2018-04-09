Top Stories
Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Normani Gives Camila Cabello a Really Nice Shout Out

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 9:18 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Want a Scarlet Witch Standalone Movie

Elizabeth Olsen loves her role in Avengers, but she isn’t looking for a Scarlet Witch standalone movie!

The 29-year-old actress recently revealed that while she’s not going to push for a film about her superhero character, she’s not opposed to the idea.

“We are at ground zero. It’s definitely not something I’m pushing, and I don’t know if it’s something that [Marvel is] going to push either,” Elizabeth said during Danny Pellegrino‘s podcast.

She added, “Paul Bettany and I joked about having a domestic television show on Netflix or something, and it would just be like a house event where Scarlet Witch goes bananas. That’s what we joke about, but I don’t think any of those things are happening. But I’m happy that I’m still around and they still use me well – and that’s fine.”

For now, fans can see Elizabeth play Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27th.
Photos: Getty
