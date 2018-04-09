Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Toned Abs While Arriving in LA!

Emily Ratajkowski is looking fit!

The 26-year-old model and actress was spotting arriving at LAX airport on Sunday (April 8) in Los Angeles.

Emily showed off her toned midriff as she stepped out into the sunny LA weather.

Just one day before (April 7), Emily and her new husband Sebastan Bear-McClard were seen stepping out together to run some errands in New York City.

If you don’t know, Emily and Sebastian got married in February at a New York courthouse.