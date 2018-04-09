Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 11:27 pm

Gabrielle Union Gets Honored at Night Of Opportunity Gala!

Gabrielle Union received a big honor at the Night Of Opportunity Gala!

The 45-year-old actress stepped out at the charity event on Monday evening (April 9) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Kelly Bensimon.

The annual event, which was chaired by Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, helped raise money for The Opportunity Network and honored Gabrielle‘s contribution to the cause.

The charity works with students from underrepresented communities in developing their skills, knowledge, and passions to achieve their college and career goals.

