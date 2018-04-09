Geoffrey Rush Barely Eats & Is Virtually Housebound Following Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Top Stories
Geoffrey Rush‘s lawyer is giving an update on the actor, several months after the legendary actor was accused of inappropriate behavior by an actress in the Sydney Theatre Company.

The 66-year-old Australian actor has denied the allegation and is suing The Daily Telegraph over the article the newspaper published alleging the behavior.

Rush‘s lawyer swore in an affidavit that the actor “suffers lack of sleep and anxiety requiring medication,” “has lost his appetite and barely eats,” and “wakes up every morning with a terrible sense of dread about his future career.”

The actor has also “been virtually housebound” since the articles were released, according to the lawyer’s statements revealed by Page Six.

Rush is an Academy Award-winning actor who most recently played Albert Einstein in the series Genius.
