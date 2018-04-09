Gina Rodriguez Gets Covered in Blood on 'Someone Great' Set!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 8:39 pm

Gina Rodriguez “stabbed” a couple while filming her upcoming Netflix series Someone Great!

The 33-year-old Jane the Virgin actress was spotted shooting a bloody scene on Monday (April 9) in New York City.

She was joined by her co-stars Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

Gina rocked a “Latina AF” crop t-shirt along with a plaid button-up, grey pants, black and white sneakers, and a yellow tarp.

The rom-com tells the story of a woman who, on the rebound from a nasty break-up, travels with her two best friends to New York City. Gina is also producing.

15+ pictures inside of Gina Rodriguez and her co-stars on set…

