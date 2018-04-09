Is Khloe Kardashian in Labor? See What She Posted!

Khloe Kardashian is due to give birth this month to her first child with beau Tristan Thompson.

TMZ is reporting that multiple tips have come in suggesting that the 33-year-old reality star is currently in labor in Cleveland, Ohio. However, the publication noted that you cannot rely on tips alone.

This morning, Khloe posted an image on Instagram of her and Tristan kissing with the caption, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.” Could this be an indication that the baby is on the way? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments!

Khloe‘s sisters, Kim and Kourtney, are currently in the Caribbean. Kris was in the Los Angeles area as of Sunday evening (April 8) at an event.

Khloe‘s due date was apparently the third week in April. No official word just yet, but stay tuned.