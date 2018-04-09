Jason Statham Battles a Giant Shark in 'The Meg' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Statham is taking on a prehistoric mega-shark in the new trailer for his upcoming movie The Meg!

In the action flick, a deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside.

Expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew – and the ocean itself – from this unstoppable threat: a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Based on Steve Alten’s 1997 novel and directed by Jon Turtletaub, The Meg also stars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka.

The Meg is set to hit theaters on August 10. Watch the trailer below!



THE MEG – Official Trailer #1 [HD]