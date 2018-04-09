Top Stories
Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

Rachel McAdams Secretly Gives Birth to Baby Boy!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

'American Idol' 2018 Spoilers: Five Eliminated, Seven Advance to Next Round!

Chris Pine &amp; Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Chris Pine & Annabelle Wallis Couple Up at Malibu Dinner Party!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 11:25 pm

Jason Statham Battles a Giant Shark in 'The Meg' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Statham Battles a Giant Shark in 'The Meg' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Statham is taking on a prehistoric mega-shark in the new trailer for his upcoming movie The Meg!

In the action flick, a deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Statham

Expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew – and the ocean itself – from this unstoppable threat: a 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Based on Steve Alten’s 1997 novel and directed by Jon Turtletaub, The Meg also stars Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka.

The Meg is set to hit theaters on August 10. Watch the trailer below!


THE MEG – Official Trailer #1 [HD]
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Cliff Curtis, Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Jon Turtletaub, Li Bingbing, Masi Oka, Movies, Page Kennedy, Rainn Wilson, Robert Taylor, Ruby Rose, Shuya Sophia Cai, Trailer, Winston Chao

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr