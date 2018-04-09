Jennifer Garner Wears Her Sunday Best for Church with Family

Jennifer Garner wears a cute sundress while leaving a church service on Sunday afternoon (April 8) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her ex Ben Affleck and their three children, who are not pictured. She was seen taking the wheel of the family car as they all headed home together.

The next day, Jennifer took to Instagram to share the contents of her favorite backpack. She admitted that she had been drinking before making the video!

“On today’s episode of “What’s In My Bag?” we explore the depths of my favorite backpack. #ihadsomewine #notcolorcoding #whoneedsageode,” she captioned the below clip.