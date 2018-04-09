Joey King & Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Couple Up for Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards

Joey King poses with her boyfriend Jacob Elordi on the red carpet at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 18-year-old actress has been dating Jacob for the past year after meeting on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie The Kissing Booth in South Africa.

The movie will debut on the streaming service on May 11 and we can’t wait to watch!

FYI: Joey is wearing an Atoir top, I Am Gia pants, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Mounser jewelry.