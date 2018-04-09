Top Stories
Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 2:55 am

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hit the Red Carpet at Daily Front Row Awards 2018!

John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hit the Red Carpet at Daily Front Row Awards 2018!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make a fashionable duo!

The 39-year-old singer and the 32-year-old model and TV personality hit the red carpet at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

The two were all smiles together on the red carpet. Chrissy looked radiant while showing off her growing baby bump.

Chrissy had a great time poking fun at her husband John as he performed during the critically acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar live musical over Easter weekend, live-tweeting the show. She also got quite the jab in at Bill O’Reilly!
Photos: Getty Images
