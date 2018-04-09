Justin Theroux Shops at Supreme in New York City!

Justin Theroux is on his fashion game!

The 46-year-old Leftovers actor was spotted heading to Supreme on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

Justin was wearing a Louis Vuitton Zack backpack as he made his way to the trendy shop.

He was recently seen hanging out with Aubrey Plaza at the end of March in the West Village. Back in 2010, Justin and Aubrey were featured in a few episodes of Parks & Recreation together.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin announced their split back in February.