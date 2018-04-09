Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Brooklyn Beckham Packs on PDA with Playboy Model Lexi Wood

Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Beyonce & Jay-Z Have Big Plans for Their Future...

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 1:56 am

Justin Theroux Shops at Supreme in New York City!

Justin Theroux Shops at Supreme in New York City!

Justin Theroux is on his fashion game!

The 46-year-old Leftovers actor was spotted heading to Supreme on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Justin was wearing a Louis Vuitton Zack backpack as he made his way to the trendy shop.

He was recently seen hanging out with Aubrey Plaza at the end of March in the West Village. Back in 2010, Justin and Aubrey were featured in a few episodes of Parks & Recreation together.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin announced their split back in February.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux supreme april 2018 00
justin theroux supreme april 2018 01
justin theroux supreme april 2018 02
justin theroux supreme april 2018 03
justin theroux supreme april 2018 06

Photos: Splash News
Posted to: Justin Theroux

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr