Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 7:07 pm

Karlie Kloss Talks Girls in Tech Ahead of Flatiron School Launch in London

Karlie Kloss Talks Girls in Tech Ahead of Flatiron School Launch in London

Karlie Kloss is taking her love of tech international!

The 25-year-old model stepped out while speaking at Flatiron School panel on Monday (April 9) at WeWork Moorgate in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Karlie Kloss

She sat down with the school’s co-founder Avi Flombaum as they talked about the tech school’s plan to launch in London this summer.

Karlie is a global ambassador for the school and counted as one of their advisers after learning to code at their New York City location back in 2014.

The duo also chatted about the future of tech skills and her program Kode With Klossy, which helps teach young girls how to code.

FYI: Karlie is wearing L’Agence jeans.

Just Jared on Facebook
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 01
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 02
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 03
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 04
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 05
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 06
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 07
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 08
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 09
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 10
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 11
karlie kloss talks girls in tech 12

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Karlie Kloss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr