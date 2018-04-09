Karlie Kloss Talks Girls in Tech Ahead of Flatiron School Launch in London

Karlie Kloss is taking her love of tech international!

The 25-year-old model stepped out while speaking at Flatiron School panel on Monday (April 9) at WeWork Moorgate in London, England.

She sat down with the school’s co-founder Avi Flombaum as they talked about the tech school’s plan to launch in London this summer.

Karlie is a global ambassador for the school and counted as one of their advisers after learning to code at their New York City location back in 2014.

The duo also chatted about the future of tech skills and her program Kode With Klossy, which helps teach young girls how to code.

FYI: Karlie is wearing L’Agence jeans.