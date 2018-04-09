Top Stories
Heidi Klum &amp; New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos!

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Body While on Vacation in Turks & Caicos!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 8:43 am

Kate Middleton Will Give Birth Soon & This Sign Is Proof!

Kate Middleton Will Give Birth Soon & This Sign Is Proof!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is set to give birth soon, and preparations at the hospital are underway.

Parking restrictions were just placed outside of St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London, suspending vehicles from parking on South Wharf Road from April 9 to April 30. Check out the no parking sign here.

With the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015, the no parking sign went up outside of the hospital more than two weeks before Duchess Kate went into labor.

If you missed it, check out Duchess Kate‘s reported due date.

See photos of Duchess Kate and Prince William outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in 2013 and 2015 after welcoming their first two kids…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton baby coming soon 01
kate middleton baby coming soon 02
kate middleton baby coming soon 03
kate middleton baby coming soon 04
kate middleton baby coming soon 05
kate middleton baby coming soon 06
kate middleton baby coming soon 07
kate middleton baby coming soon 08
kate middleton baby coming soon 09
kate middleton baby coming soon 10
kate middleton baby coming soon 11
kate middleton baby coming soon 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities, Prince William, Royal Baby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr