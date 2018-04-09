Kate Middleton Will Give Birth Soon & This Sign Is Proof!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) is set to give birth soon, and preparations at the hospital are underway.

Parking restrictions were just placed outside of St. Mary’s Hospital, in Paddington, West London, suspending vehicles from parking on South Wharf Road from April 9 to April 30. Check out the no parking sign here.

With the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015, the no parking sign went up outside of the hospital more than two weeks before Duchess Kate went into labor.

