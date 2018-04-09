Katy Perry Reveals Her Dream Duet Partner: Lady Gaga!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018

All of the Top 24 contestants on American Idol are performing all-star duets this week and next week, so host Ryan Seacrest asked judge Katy Perry who her dream duet would be with.

The 33-year-old entertainer said that she would love to share the stage with Lady Gaga!

“I have mad respect for a lot of people. I love a lot of different artists out there. Of course I’ve been a longtime fan of Madonna, but you know, I love Gaga so much. I think she’s such a beautiful, mystical, magical woman. And I’d love to share the stage with her at some time,” Katy said during the episode of Idol on Monday (April 9).

Here are all the celebs who teamed up with Idol contestants for duets!
