Katy Perry Reveals Her Dream Duet Partner: Lady Gaga!

All of the Top 24 contestants on American Idol are performing all-star duets this week and next week, so host Ryan Seacrest asked judge Katy Perry who her dream duet would be with.

The 33-year-old entertainer said that she would love to share the stage with Lady Gaga!

“I have mad respect for a lot of people. I love a lot of different artists out there. Of course I’ve been a longtime fan of Madonna, but you know, I love Gaga so much. I think she’s such a beautiful, mystical, magical woman. And I’d love to share the stage with her at some time,” Katy said during the episode of Idol on Monday (April 9).

