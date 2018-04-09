Katy Perry's Parents Went on 'American Idol' & Roasted Her

Katy Perry‘s parents made an appearance on American Idol on Sunday evening (April 8) and they roasted their daughter right in front of her!

Mary Christine and Maurice Keith Hudson were being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest when she said, “She’s still the bird, she’s still mouthy,” and later added, “She’s the middle child, they always want the most attention.”

“I feel like it’s turned out okay for them,” Katy interjected.

You can watch a video of what happened, and also see a GIF of Katy‘s reaction to her parents below…