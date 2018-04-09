Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:14 pm

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Couple Up with Tommy Hilfiger at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2018!

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Couple Up with Tommy Hilfiger at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2018!

Kris Jenner is all smiles as she hits the red carpet with Corey Gamble at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday (April 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The happy couple were joined at the event by their good friend Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo, as well as Lisa Rinna and her daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Mena Suvari, and Charlotte McKinney.

At the event, Kris admitted that she was “excited” for the arrival of her daughter Khloe‘s first child and confirmed that she does think her daughter is ready for her baby to get here.

“I’m excited. I think [she's ready], so we’ll see. When you have your first baby, you’re scared,” Kris expressed (via ET). “I give her so much advice [that] she’s sick of me. Yeah, we all give her advice because, you know, most of us have had a child or two in this family.”
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
