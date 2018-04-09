Lea Michele & Boyfriend Zandy Reich Share a Cute Kiss After Lunch Together!

Top Stories
Mon, 09 April 2018 at 12:45 am

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are going strong!

The Glee actress and singer and the AYR clothing company president were seen sharing a kiss after lunch on Sunday (April 8) in Brentwood, Calif.

The two met up with Lea‘s dad Marc on the fun lunch outing at the Brentwood Country Mart. The couple shared a kiss before heading out for the day.

The two were spotted running errands together earlier in the week.

Make sure to tune in to American Idol this week to check out Lea performing duets with two of the contestants in the Top 24. Check out all of the celebs who will be performing on the special episodes.
