Heidi Klum & New Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz Arrive in Mexico!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 10:00 am

Lea Michele & Darren Criss Announce Tour - Dates & Cities Revealed!

Lea Michele and Darren Criss are going on tour together!

The friends and former Glee co-stars announced the LMDC tour on The Ellen Show and are promising lots of amazing songs.

Darren posted that the lineup of songs will include “including Lea‘s solo music, MY solo music, and lots of songs we’ve always wanted to do from Glee, Broadway, and beyond.”

Pre-sale will begin on April 11 so be sure to grab your tickets while they’re available.

Click inside for the list of tour dates and cities…

MAY 30 – The Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
MAY 31 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH
JUN 02 – Benedum Center – Pittsburgh, PA
JUN 03 – Kennedy Center – Washington DC
JUN 05 – Murat Theatre – Indianapolis, IN
JUN 06 – Ohio Theatre – Columbus, OH
JUN 08 – State Theatre Center For The Arts – Easton, PA
JUN 09 – NJPAC – Newark, NJ
JUN 10 – Sony Centre – Toronto, ON
