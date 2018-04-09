Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their Preferred Wedding Gifts

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants Revealed!

Mon, 09 April 2018 at 5:22 pm

Liev Schreiber & Girlfriend Taylor Neisen Bring Their Pup to the Dog Park

Liev Schreiber & Girlfriend Taylor Neisen Bring Their Pup to the Dog Park

Taylor Neisen flashes a smile while a young girl approaches to pet her boyfriend Liev Schreiber‘s dog during a visit to a local dog park on Sunday (April 8) in New York City.

The couple sat on a bench and watched while their pup played with the other dogs in the park.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Liev, 50, and Taylor, 26, have been linked for several months and they were spotted showing off their fit bodies at the beach in Costa Rica back in February.
Just Jared on Facebook
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 01
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 02
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 03
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 04
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 05
liev schreiber girlfriend taylor niesen dog park 06

Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen, Taylor Niesen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out how Big Brother winner Will Kirby saved two people's lives at a movie theater - TMZ
  • This couple is so cute on their Disneyland date - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's where the cast of The Sandlot is, 25 years later - TooFab
  • A fire broke out at Trump Tower in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch Dove Cameron in a preview for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - Just Jared Jr